Kerala’s 130-year-old Kuttikkanam Palace to be declared monument

August 04, 2023 - IDUKKI

Kuttikkanam, a picturesque hill station lying between Wagamon and Thekkady, will soon get a historical monument of its own with the State Archaeology department all set to declare the famed Kuttikkanam Palace, also known as Ammachi Kottaram, as a historical monument.

E. Dineshan, director of the State Archaeology department, told The Hindu on Friday that the department had verified the documents of the palace and it was found that it was eligible to be declared a monument as per the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act.

“In the documents, we found that it was also called Ammachi Kottaram at one period. The palace was constructed around 1890. Some additions happened in the 1900s period. The available documents of the palace come from the 1892 period,” said Mr. Dineshan.

“To declare the palace a historical monument, we need to get its revenue details. The department has already sent a letter to the Idukki District Collector seeking these. We will then approach the government seeking to issue a notification for the declaration of the palace as a monument,” said Mr. Dineshan.

“The department has collected the full details of the palace. We have received information that earlier, a land revenue commissioner-level probe was ordered relating to an ownership-related dispute over the palace,” said Mr. Dineshan.

The 130-year-old palace once served as the summer residence of the kings of erstwhile Travancore. According to officials, the palace is situated on 14 acres. An abandoned tunnel which opens from a room inside the palace is believed to link it with the famed Peermade Sreekrishna Swami temple.

The palace was constructed during the reign of Moolam Thirunal Rama Varma who ruled the Travancore princely state from 1885 to 1924. British planter J.D. Munro supervised its construction.

In his book Idukki – Desham Charithram Samskaram by Manoj Mathirappally, the author stated that Travancore rulers, including Moolam Thirunal Rama Varma, Sree Chithira Thirunal and Regent Rani Sethu Lakshmi Bayi, had stayed at the palace several times. According to the book, the palace had a special hall for discussing day-to-day administrative matters and a stud farm.

Idukki District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) secretary Jitheesh Jose said that Kuttikkanam has vast potential for tourism activities “If the palace is declared a monument, the DTPC can arrange tourism programmes in the area. The palace can become a major tourist attraction in the district,” he said.

The palace was also featured in several Malayalam films. Movies such as Carbon, Indriyam, Lucifer and Pilot had scenes that were shot at the palace.

