Kuttikkanam International Film Festival from Nov. 14

The seventh edition of the Kuttikkanam International Film Festival (KIFF) will be held at Marian College (Autonomous), Kuttikkanam, on November 14 and 15.

ADVERTISEMENT

The festival is jointly conducted by the Department of Communication and Media Studies at the college and the Medios Talkies Film Society in collaboration with the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy and the Federation of Film Societies of India (Kerala).

The festival is themed around ‘SHE’ (Stories of Her Empowerment), focussing on women-centred cinema. Actor Vincy Aloshious will inaugurate the festival.

ADVERTISEMENT

The festival will showcase films that highlight the challenges faced by women in society and their intense struggles for survival. A total of 16 films from various countries will be screened at the festival.

The festival will feature competitions for short films and documentaries, with ₹10,000 awarded for the best short film and ₹5,000 for the best documentary.

Directors Jeo Baby, Johny Antony, Shahi Kabir, Dr. Biju, Arun Bose, P. Vijayakrishnan, editor Ranjan Abraham, lyricist Vayalar Sarath Chandra Varma, cinematographer Sunny Joseph, and film critic Madhu Eravankara will be attending the festival and interacting with delegates.

Peerumade MLA Vazhoor Soman, College Principal Ajimon George, administrator Fr. Joseph Ponganthanathu, and Kottayam Regional Coordinator of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy Shaji Ambattu, among others, will attend the festival.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.