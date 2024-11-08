 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kuttikkanam International Film Festival from Nov. 14

Published - November 08, 2024 11:30 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

The seventh edition of the Kuttikkanam International Film Festival (KIFF) will be held at Marian College (Autonomous), Kuttikkanam, on November 14 and 15.

The festival is jointly conducted by the Department of Communication and Media Studies at the college and the Medios Talkies Film Society in collaboration with the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy and the Federation of Film Societies of India (Kerala).

The festival is themed around ‘SHE’ (Stories of Her Empowerment), focussing on women-centred cinema. Actor Vincy Aloshious will inaugurate the festival.

The festival will showcase films that highlight the challenges faced by women in society and their intense struggles for survival. A total of 16 films from various countries will be screened at the festival.

The festival will feature competitions for short films and documentaries, with ₹10,000 awarded for the best short film and ₹5,000 for the best documentary.

Directors Jeo Baby, Johny Antony, Shahi Kabir, Dr. Biju, Arun Bose, P. Vijayakrishnan, editor Ranjan Abraham, lyricist Vayalar Sarath Chandra Varma, cinematographer Sunny Joseph, and film critic Madhu Eravankara will be attending the festival and interacting with delegates.

Peerumade MLA Vazhoor Soman, College Principal Ajimon George, administrator Fr. Joseph Ponganthanathu, and Kottayam Regional Coordinator of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy Shaji Ambattu, among others, will attend the festival.

Published - November 08, 2024 11:30 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.