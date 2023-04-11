Kuttiattoor mango variety will be soon grown in Madhya Pradesh

April 11, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - KANNUR

The delicious Kuttiattoor mango, which has received the GI tag, will soon be grown in Madhya Pradesh.

The Madhya Pradesh Agriculture department has sought 10,000 saplings by July to be grown in the State. The department has placed an order with Kuttiattoor Mango Producers Company Limited following a discussion at the recent business-to-business meeting organised by the Industries department in Thiruvananthapuram.

Company chairman V.O. Prabhakaran said the Agriculture department of Madhya Pradesh had placed an order for seedlings for growing the Kuttiattoor mango trees in Jabalpur, which is well-known for mango cultivation.

“We received encouraging response from traders and government departments during the meeting in Thiruvananthapuram and also at an event organised by the Ministries of Agriculture and Commerce in New Delhi,” said Mr. Prabhakaran.

Even traders from Turkey and France have evinced interest in the mango variety. However, meeting the rising demand remains a challenge.

While mango production began by June and July in other States, the fruit ripened in February in places such as Muthalamada and Kuttiattoor, giving Kerala an edge over others, said Mr. Prabhakaran. However, the mango variety grown at Kuttiattoor is more in demand as it is grown naturally without the use of chemicals and pesiticides.

Mr. Prabhakaran said farmers produced around 6,000 tonnes of mangoes a year. However, the climatic condition has affected production this year, resulting in the production of around 2,000 tonnes.

He added that the height of the mango trees was another issue confronting farmers when it came to plucking fruits. Farmers are also not inclined to spend much on labour to collect fruits. Besides, there were no machines available to pluck fruits to save additional cost, he said. As a result, almost 50% of fruits went to waste every year, he added.

Mr. Prabhakaran said climatic conditions too had hit cultivators hard. The production this year has been the lowest compared to the last four years. He said production could be scaled up only with the support of the government in terms of hi-tech nurseries, incentives, and subsidies to farmers.

A seedling was being sold at ₹200, and a memorandum of understanding (MoU) would be signed with the Madhya Pradesh Agriculture department before sending the seedlings, he added.

At present, there are 2,000 registered farmers who supply mangoes to the company. The Kuttiattoor, Mayyil, Koodali, Munderi, Kolacheri Malpattam and Payam panchayats were also contributing mangoes to the company, said Mr. Prabhakaran. The premium quality mangoes are now sold at ₹100 a kg in the market.