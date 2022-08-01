Kerala

Kuttanad, Upper Kuttanad on alert

Torrential rain along with a copious flow of floodwaters from the eastern side inundated several low-lying areas in Kuttanad on Monday. A scene from Thalavady. | Photo Credit: Special Correspondent
Staff ReporterAugust 01, 2022 22:48 IST
Updated: August 01, 2022 22:48 IST

The Kuttanad and Upper Kuttanad regions have been put on alert in view of heavy rain and an increase in flow of floodwaters from the eastern side.

District Collector Sriram Venkitaraman on Monday urged the people living along the banks of the Pampa and Manimala rivers to exercise caution. “The rivers are flowing above the danger level following torrential downpours in Pathanamthitta district. The water level in Kuttanad and Upper Kuttanad is likely to increase sharply,” said Mr. Venkitaraman, who is also the chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority.

A copious flow of floodwaters resulted in waterlogging of low-lying areas in Muttar, Thalavady among other places in Kuttanad by evening.

The weather agency has declared a red alert (extremely heavy rainfall) for Alappuzha on August 2 and 3. It has declared an orange alert for the district on August 4. The District Collector has declared a holiday for all educational institutions including professional colleges in the district on Tuesday. The district administration has put a ban on houseboat and shikara boat operations in Alappuzha till August 3 midnight. Commuting by motor boat and country boat has been banned. Vessels of the State Water Transport Department have been exempted from the measure.

Officials said that they were keeping an eye on water levels in rivers in Kuttanad and other parts of the district. “As of Monday evening, no relief camp has been opened in the district. However, we have made all necessary arrangements to deal with any exigency. Buildings have been identified and relief camps will be opened on short notice if the situation arises,” said a Revenue department official.

Intermittent rain and strong winds that lashed the district damaged four houses -- three in Ambalappuzha and one in Mavelikara taluks on Monday. Houses were damaged after trees fell on them.

