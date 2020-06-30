Kuttanad tops again, this time with 100% pass

Kuttanad has emerged as the best performing educational district in the State with a pass percentage of 100 in the SSLC examination.
All the 2,106 students who appeared for the examination from Kuttanad qualified for higher studies. A hundred and seventy students have scored A+ grade in all the subjects.
The students of Kuttanad achieved the feat overcoming the challenges created by the back-to-back floods that ravaged the region. Last year too, Kuttanad bagged the first position among educational districts in the State with a pass percentage of 99.91.
In Cherthala educational district, of the 6,299 students who appeared for the exam, 6,291 qualified for higher studies. In Alappuzha, 6,292 students qualified among the 6,314 appeared.
Of the total 7,307 students in Mavelikkara, 7,273 have become eligible for higher studies. Eight hundred and six students in Mavelikkara educational district scored A+ grade in all subjects to top the table in that category in the district.
Overall, Alappuzha district has registered a pass percentage of 99.57. Of the total 22,026 students who attended the examination, 21,932 have qualified for higher studies.
A total of 144 schools including 48 government, 89 aided, and seven unaided bagged 100% in the examination. Two thousand one hundred and twenty one students bagged A+ in all the subjects.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath