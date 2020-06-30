Kuttanad tops again, this time with 100% pass

Kuttanad has emerged as the best performing educational district in the State with a pass percentage of 100 in the SSLC examination.

All the 2,106 students who appeared for the examination from Kuttanad qualified for higher studies. A hundred and seventy students have scored A+ grade in all the subjects.

The students of Kuttanad achieved the feat overcoming the challenges created by the back-to-back floods that ravaged the region. Last year too, Kuttanad bagged the first position among educational districts in the State with a pass percentage of 99.91.

In Cherthala educational district, of the 6,299 students who appeared for the exam, 6,291 qualified for higher studies. In Alappuzha, 6,292 students qualified among the 6,314 appeared.

Of the total 7,307 students in Mavelikkara, 7,273 have become eligible for higher studies. Eight hundred and six students in Mavelikkara educational district scored A+ grade in all subjects to top the table in that category in the district.

Overall, Alappuzha district has registered a pass percentage of 99.57. Of the total 22,026 students who attended the examination, 21,932 have qualified for higher studies.

A total of 144 schools including 48 government, 89 aided, and seven unaided bagged 100% in the examination. Two thousand one hundred and twenty one students bagged A+ in all the subjects.