Kuttanad Rice Park making good progress

July 12, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The construction of an integrated rice technology park (Kuttanad Rice Park) at Mulakuzha, near Chengannur, is making good progress.

The 6,582-square feet facility, being set up on 5.22 acre of land in the possession of Prabhuram Mills under the Kerala State Textile Corporation, is aimed at producing Kuttanad brand rice and value-added products. It is constructed under the aegis of the Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (Kinfra).

Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian, who visited Mulakuzha to review the ongoing construction work recently, said the park would be commissioned soon. The facility, once completed, is expected to give a major impetus to paddy cultivation, procurement, and processing in the region. Paddy procured from Alappuzha, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, and Kottayam districts, including Kuttanad and Upper Kuttanad, will be processed at the park.

Officials said the government could directly deliver the rice procured from farmers in Kuttanad and other areas to the market bypassing private mills. This would help remove middlemen, and farmers would get reasonable prices.

Apart from rice, rice flour, rice flakes, and tin food will be manufactured at the plant. The products will be marketed domestically through the Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation (Supplyco) and Kerala State Cooperatives Consumers’ Federation (Consumerfed). The government also plans to market the Kuttanad brand rice and other products in the overseas market.

Officials said modern machinery would be installed at the park to ensure the quality of products. The park could process five tonnes of paddy per hour and would process 24,000 tonnes in a year. The facility would provide jobs to several people.

As part of the project, silos will be built to store procured paddy. At present, farmers in Kuttanad and Upper Kuttanad are often forced to keep the harvested paddy in polders or in open spaces due to a lack of proper storage facilities. The silos will ensure timely procurement and prevent the drenching of harvested paddy in rain.

Earlier, the project with an estimated cost of ₹36 crore was prepared by the Kerala Industrial and Technical Consultancy Organisation. The work is carried out by Crescent Construction with technical support from the Central Food Technological Research Institute and Defence Food Research Laboratory. The park is funded under the Kuttanad package.

