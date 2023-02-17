Kuttanad residents embrace rainwater harvesting as drinking water scheme remains a pipe dream

February 17, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Despite often being waterlogged, Kuttanad nowadays is rather water-starved. With the Kuttanad drinking water scheme, launched in 1973, remaining an unfinished project and traditional water harvesting systems on the decline, people of the region are struggling to access clean water.

That said, households, especially in the interior parts of the region where drinking water distribution using pipe networks, tankers and country boats is difficult, are increasingly embracing rainwater harvesting to meet their needs. Helping people to set up modern rain water harvesting systems are agencies such as M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF). With the support of the Department of Science and Technology and CSR funding from firms such as HDFC, MSSRF has installed around 150 rain water harvesting systems between 10,000 litres and 50,000 litres in volume in Kuttanad since 2012.

“There was a time when the people of Kuttanad used to drink water directly from ponds, wells and canals. But due to high levels of contaminants caused by increased usage of chemical fertilizers and pesticides, people today are buying water for drinking and cooking. This is costing them a lot of money. Rain water harvesting is a sustainable, low-cost solution to the water crisis in Kuttanad. The real beneficiaries are the ones living on bunds and islands (middle of paddy fields) who suffer a great deal to collect safe water,” says Jibin Thomas, coordinator, MSSRF Kuttanad Centre.

Anitha Anil, a homemaker from Venattukadu, who installed a rainwater harvesting system last year says her family has started to save money spent on water. “During the monsoon, we used water from the rainwater harvesting tank for our domestic needs. We, however, limited the use to drinking and cooking once the rain subsided. This summer, we need not have to buy water,” she says.

Since Kuttanad faces floods every year, rainwater harvesting tanks built by MSSRF maintain a height of 1.5 m to 2 m from the ground. An opening atop helps to draw water during emergencies.

“During floods, rainwater harvesting turned out to be a blessing in disguise for the residents. Compared to other systems such as piped drinking water networks, it requires low maintenance. A rainwater harvesting system can be installed within a range of ₹65,000 and ₹85,000, making it a good alternative. Kuttanad needs a dual water supply system and the government should give serious thought about rainwater harvesting. At present, there are around 1,500 rainwater harvesting systems in the region. But there is a need to install at least another 10,000 to meet the growing needs,” says Mr. Thomas.