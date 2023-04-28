Kuttanad panchayats trying to make money out of aquatic weed

April 28, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

It would be an understatement to say that invasive aquatic weeds like water hyacinth are posing a grave threat to agriculture, fishing and tourism in Kuttanad. Despite spending crores to keep water hyacinth infestation in check, the backwater region is witnessing a rapid proliferation of the noxious weed.

Now, after realising the complete eradication of water hyacinth is impossible, a few local bodies in Kuttanad are trying to keep the weed problem under control through the economic utilisation of the problematic aquatic plant.

Neelamperoor grama panchayat, a few months ago, signed an agreement with a Tamil Nadu-based private firm to supply dried water hyacinth stems. “The aquatic weed has choked almost all the waterbodies in the panchayat. In the initial phase of the project, we despatched 750 loads of dried water hyacinth stems to the private company. We earned ₹7.35 lakh in the process. After a couple of months hiatus, the firm has recently informed us of their willingness to procure more dried stems,” says T.K. Thankachan, president, Neelamperoor panchayat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earning opportunities

The local body harvests water hyacinth plants using the local workforce. The project, according to officials, helps families earn a few bucks while keeping the weed problem under control to an extent. “We would like to deploy workers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme (MGNREGS) to harvest hyacinth plants and for drying stems. The panchayat has already written letters to the Union and State governments seeking permission,” says Mr. Thankachan, adding that the local body is ready to make value-added products from water hyacinth if given proper training and assistance.

Neelamperoor implemented the project under the State government’s Navakeralam Karma Padhathi with the support of Haritha Keralam Mission. The biggest advantage is that it involves “zero investment”. “The project was first launched in Alappuzha municipality. But, after the initial interest, the civic body backtracked. In Kuttanad, where the weed problem is more rampant, local bodies are willing to join the initiative. Apart from Neelamperoor, Ambalappuzha South panchayat has shown an interest in it. A few individuals in Kainakary panchayat are making money by selling dried water hyacinth stems. We are hopeful more local bodies will become part of the project soon,” says K.S. Rajesh, district coordinator, Navakeralam Karma Padhathi.

Ms. Rajesh says new agreements will be signed between panchayats and the private firm for selling dried stems in the coming days. Dried stalks are used for making plates, bags, handicrafts and so on.