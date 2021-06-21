Kuttanad paddy polder bunds to be firmed up: Minister

ALAPPUZHA

21 June 2021 19:31 IST

Priority will be given to strengthening outer bunds of paddy polders in Kuttanad, Agriculture Minister P. Prasad has said.

He was speaking after visiting Rani, Chithira Kayal, Marthandam Kayal, and R Block in Kuttanad on Monday.

Mr. Prasad said steps would be taken to resolve issues that need urgent attention. “The State government is committed to providing all help to farmers in the region. Outer bunds in some places have been weakened. Farmers are concerned over bund breaches. The government will make necessary interventions,” the Minister said.

He said that there was a need to follow the crop calendar in Kuttanad. “The government is installing submersible vertical axial flow pumps in Kuttanad. The Agriculture Department will monitor farming and outer bund strengthening activities in Kuttanad,” he said.

Mr. Prasad said the Fisheries, Water Resources, and Agriculture Ministers would attend a joint meeting this week to discuss issues affecting Kuttanad.

Principal Agriculture Officer Alini Antony, department officials, and representatives of padasekhara samithis accompanied the Minister.