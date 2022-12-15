Kuttanad MLA, wife booked for casteist slur on complaint by NCP woman leader

December 15, 2022 07:25 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The Haripad police have registered a case against Kuttanad MLA Thomas K. Thomas and his wife, Sherley Thomas, on charges of criminal intimidation and hurling casteist slurs at a district woman leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

The couple has been booked under Sections 294(b) (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with relevant Sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act based on a complaint filed by R.B. Jisha, a leader of the women’s wing of the NCP. The alleged incident happened during a meeting of the NCP at Haripad last week.

Mr. Thomas, meanwhile, filed a complaint before District Police Chief Chaitra Teresa John in connection with the incident.

In September this year, the Alappuzha South police registered a case against Mr. Thomas on charges of verbally and physically attacking a woman leader of the NCP at the party district committee office in connection with the party polls.

