Kuttanad islet plans festival to give tourists a local connect

A view of Ezhumanthuruth, which is organising a tourism festival to attract visitors. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

From its scenery to cuisine, Ezhumanthuruth, a sleepy islet in northern Kuttanad, offers the best of a lakeside village. It also holds a sense of the exotic.

Now, as part of a three-day festival, the local community here has arranged a host of tourism products and services, all entirely locally owned, for the visitors to enjoy the village’s attractions.

The event, from October 29 to November 1, is organised jointly by the Responsible Tourism Mission Kerala and the Kaduthuruthy panchayat. It offers visitors a chance to discover the natural and cultural heritage of the village, besides its sprawling farmlands and canal network. According to the organisers, several activities including a boat race, paddling and angling, and flower festival will be organised. They hope that the growing interest among tourists in ‘less popular destinations which are traditionally considered off the beaten track’ will benefit the village, which also forms part of an experiential tourism circuit covering northern Kuttanad.

“As a place that lies below the sea-level, this islet has been vulnerable to floods every year. But Ezhumanthuruth’s residents have exhibited extraordinary grit to overcome such odds,” said K. Rupesh Kumar, State coordinator, RT Mission Kerala.

Local cuisine, crafts

Different packages, which seek to maintain a balance between the guests and the local community, have been designed for the destination. Almost all of them involve a ride along the Kariyar stream on board the shikara boats run by the Ezhumanthuruth Tourism Club. “Tourists will get a chance to experience rural life through ethnic cuisine and cultural programmes. For instance, guests can learn to prepare the ethnic cuisine on their own and try a hand in the local handicrafts such as coir spinning, mat weaving or fishing,” added Mr. Kumar.

The village was declared a model Responsible Tourism (RT) village last year and currently has about 50 RT units.