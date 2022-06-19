Kuttanad gears up for boat race season

9 snakeboats will compete for the Moolam boat race on the Pampa river on July 12

9 snakeboats will compete for the Moolam boat race on the Pampa river on July 12

The extravaganza of 140 ft long chundan vallams (snakeboats), powered by around 100 oarsmen, cleaving through the waters to the blaring of spirited vachipaattu and zestful cheering of the crowd is all set to return after a pandemic-induced gap of two years.

In Kuttanad, where snakeboats and boat races remain so close to people's hearts and enjoy cult status, there is a palpable excitement about Champakulam Moolam Boat Race, the season opener.

The Moolam boat race on the Pampa river at Champakulam, long considered the beginning of traditional boat race (vallam kali) season in the State, will be held on July 12. A total of nine snakeboats- Karichal, St. George, Ayaparambu Valiya Diwanji, Jawahar Thayankari, Nadubhagam, Champakulam, Champakulam- 2, Anari Puthen Chundan and Ayaparambu Pandi will compete for the ‘Raja Pramukhan Trophy’ this year.

The Moolam boat race, though associated with religious observances, is known for presenting a picture of harmony as people irrespective of religion and caste take part in the event. "After COVID-19 played spoilsport in the last two years, the entire region is looking forward to the Moolam boat race next month. Preparations for the race are in full swing. The registration of snakeboats has been completed," said A.V. Murali, convener, Moolam Boat Race Committee.

Due to financial constraints, the boats will not be provided with a bonus this time. Meanwhile, the decision to exclude small boats from participating in the race has been met with protest. A meeting of the boat race committee held earlier had decided to allow three each Veppu and Iruttu Kuthi 'A' grade boats to participate in the competition. However, the decision was later reversed much to the irk of the small boats association. The association has submitted a petition before authorities concerned expressing their dismay.

With the government giving go-ahead to the Moolam boat race, the boat race buffs are eagerly anticipating the conduct of other small and big races including Nehru Trophy Boat Race, known as Kuttanad's Olympics on Water, in the coming months.