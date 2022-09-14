Kuttanad farmers worried over pest attack on standing paddy crops

Brown planthopper infestation reported from various areas

Farmers in Kuttanad are worried over pest attacks on standing paddy crops.

According to farmers and officials, brown planthopper infestation has been reported from fields under Kainakary, Champakulam, Edathua, Nedumudi, Karuvatta and other Krishi Bhavans in the region.

Farmers in Kuttanad have undertaken paddy cultivation on around 8,000 hectares in the additional (second) crop season. The pest attack comes at a time when many fields in the region are getting ready for harvest.

Officials of the Kerala Centre for Pest Management (KCPM), a pest surveillance unit under the Department of Agriculture, at Mankombu, said the presence of brown planthopper had been reported from several fields but the situation was not alarming.

Under control

“The last puncha (first) crop season saw brown planthopper attack in some fields. But this time, it has infested more fields. We have initiated pest control measures in affected places. The situation is under control but farmers should remain alert as there is a chance of the infestation spreading to more fields. Daily monitoring and preventive measures are needed to avert pest attacks," said an official.

The brown planthopper is an insect that feeds on rice plants. Severe infestations cause plants to wilt and dry up. Other than damaging plants through feeding, the brown planthopper is responsible for transmitting rice ragged stunt virus and rice grassy stunt virus.

Pesticide use

Officials, meanwhile, said the application of non-selective pesticides would be counterproductive. "Farmers have been found to apply highly toxic pesticides in some of the infested fields. It will kill natural enemies of pests as well. As a result, the population of pests like brown planthopper will flare up and cause more damage. Brown planthopper attacks can be effectively dealt with the help of its natural enemies, which help keep the pest population under control. Fields facing large-scale destruction could apply recommended pesticides. We are reaching out to farmers on pest management and disease prevention measures," the official said.

The pest attack comes after farmers suffered crop loss due to heavy downpours and floods that hit the region in August.