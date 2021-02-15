Kuttanad farmers to get a community radio

Kuttanad FM 90.0, a community radio service for farmers in the area will be launched on Wednesday. The community radio under the Farm Information Bureau (FIB) of the Agriculture Department will broadcast farm-oriented programmes.

A first-of-its-kind in the government sector in the State, the radio station is set up on the premises of the State Seed Testing Laboratory at Kalarcode here. It will be inaugurated by Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar at 11 a.m.

Officials said it would be available on 90.0 frequency. “The community radio service is aimed at providing information to the farming community in Kuttanad on a host of subjects. It will aid agricultural development in the area,” said an official.

Within 20-km radius

The service will be available for farmers within a 20-km radius of the radio station. Besides the FM station, Mr. Kumar will also lay the foundation stone for a building of the Kerala Centre for Pest Management (KCPM) at Mankombu.