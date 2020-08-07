Kuttanad braces for flood-like situation

Adapting to change: An inundated area at Thalavady, Kuttanad, on Friday.

56 houses damaged in Alappuzha, 4 relief camps opened

Scores of trees and power poles got uprooted in different parts of Alappuzha in torrential rain and strong winds on Friday. At least 56 houses were damaged in the district, including 17 in Mavelikara taluk, 16 in Cherthala, nine in Karthikappally, seven in Ambalappuzha, five in Chengannur, and two in Kuttanad.

According to officials, four relief camps, two in Chengannur and one each in Cherthala and Kuttanad taluks, were opened. A total of 77 people belonging to 19 families were shifted to the camps as of Friday evening.

Fourteen people from three families at Mithrapuzha in Chengannur were moved to a relief camp opened at JB School, Keecherimel after the water level in the Pampa river rose. Twenty-two people of five families at Ennakkad in Chengannur were shifted to a Pakal Veedu.

Earlier this week, the administration had opened one camp each in Kavalam grama panchayat and Cherthala North village. The relief camp at ward 4 in Kavalam houses five members of a family, while 36 people of 10 families are residing in the camp at Cherthala North.

The district administration has also decided to open a gruel centre at Mukkathari, near Veeyapuram, for 165 people.

Several parts of Kuttanad have been inundated following an increase in the flow of floodwaters from the eastern side. Floodwaters have entered a number of houses in Thalavady, Kavalam, Nedumudi, Champakulam and so on. Several low-lying areas in Chengannur, Karthikappally, and Cherthala taluks have also been submerged.

Orange alert today

The weather agency has declared an ‘orange alert’ for the district on Saturday. Officials said they were bracing for a flood-like situation in Kuttanad and other low-lying areas in the district. “We are constantly monitoring the water level in rivers, especially in Kuttanad. With heavy rain in Pathanamthitta and Kottayam, we expect an increase in the inflow of floodwaters. All arrangements are in place to shift people to relief camps if needed,” said an official.