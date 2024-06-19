Kuttanad all geared up for boat race season

Kuttanad is all geared up for the new boat race season. The Moolam boat race on the Pampa river at Champakulam, considered the season opener, will be held on June 22.

As many as eight boats, including six snakeboats, will compete in the Moolam race. Races will be held under snakeboat and ‘Veppu B’ grade categories. The track and heats for the boat race have been finalised. There are three heats lined up in the snakeboat competition.

Snakeboat heats 1: Nadubhagam (track 2) and Ayaparampu Pandi (track 3); heats 2: Champakulam (track 2) and Cheruthana (track 3) and heats 3: Ayaparambu Valiya Divanji (track 2) and St. George (track 3). Snakeboats finishing first in each heat will qualify for the final. The snakeboats will compete for the Raja Pramukhan Trophy.

Boats Punnathura Purackal and P.G. Karipuzha will compete in ‘Veppu B’ grade category. Though associated with religious observances, the Moolam boat race is known for presenting a picture of harmony.

The race will be followed by several races across the region and other parts of the State in the coming months. The 70th edition of the Nehru Trophy Boat Race (NTBR), the biggest of all, will be held on Punnamada Lake in Alappuzha on August 10.