Kuthiyottam ritual held

Start of the Kuthiyottam penance marked the third day of the 10-day annual festival at the Attukal Bhagavathy temple here on Sunday.

In the wake of the COVID-19 guidelines, nearly 1,000 young boys, said to represent the wounded soldiers of the goddess Bhagavathy, who usually undertake the seven-day penance before Pongala day were kept away. The ritual was instead limited to the temple ‘pandara ottam’ by a single boy.

Usually boys below the age of 12 observe the Kuthiyottam penance. They have to prostrate 1,008 times before the deity. The boys have to observe strict discipline and stay inside the temple for seven days. The rigours include sleeping on the floor, strict diet restrictions, and bathing three times a day.

The fourth day of the festival on Monday will see Thottamapattu, besides the usual rituals such as Palliunarthal, Nirmalya darshanam, Deeparadhana, and so on. Cultural programmes will be held on two stages in the evening.