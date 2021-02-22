Kuthiyottam ritual held

Start of the Kuthiyottam penance marked the third day of the 10-day annual festival at the Attukal Bhagavathy temple here on Sunday.
In the wake of the COVID-19 guidelines, nearly 1,000 young boys, said to represent the wounded soldiers of the goddess Bhagavathy, who usually undertake the seven-day penance before Pongala day were kept away. The ritual was instead limited to the temple ‘pandara ottam’ by a single boy.
Usually boys below the age of 12 observe the Kuthiyottam penance. They have to prostrate 1,008 times before the deity. The boys have to observe strict discipline and stay inside the temple for seven days. The rigours include sleeping on the floor, strict diet restrictions, and bathing three times a day.
The fourth day of the festival on Monday will see Thottamapattu, besides the usual rituals such as Palliunarthal, Nirmalya darshanam, Deeparadhana, and so on. Cultural programmes will be held on two stages in the evening.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath