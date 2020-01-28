Kuthiran road opened partially

The trial run for laying underground cables of the Power Grid Corporation began at Kuthiran on the Thrissur-Palakkad stretch of the National Highway on Tuesday.

One of the tunnel roads opened partially for easing the traffic. There is traffic regulation on Wednesday too. The heavy vehicles from the Palakkad side were diverted through the tunnel road.

Dust

Though the dust made things difficult in the morning, the Fire and Rescue Services sprinkled water and brought the dust under control.

There is restriction on heavy vehicles from Thrissur side from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. The other vehicles from Thrissur side should take the Pazhayannur-Ottappalam route.

A team led by Collector S. Shanawas reviewed the situation at Kuthiran.

The work of laying underground cables will be done in two stages spanning 15 days each.

Around 350 police personnel, 250 volunteers, and 100-odd officials were deployed for the trial run. Safety systems, Fire and Rescue Services force, and cranes were kept ready to tackle any emergency situations.