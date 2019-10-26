Kuthiran repair work to start soon: Minister

Minister for Local Self-Government A.C. Moideen has said that the repair works at Kuthiran on NH 544 will start soon. He urged private bus owners to withdraw the bus strike that was announced from November 1.

“If there is no rain, work to fill the potholes and tar the roads will begin in two days. Steps will also be taken to divert container lorries. Otherwise, movement of container trucks will be restricted after 10 p.m.,” the Minister said in a discussion held at the District Collector’s chamber on Saturday.

Bus operators said they would withdraw the strike if the authorities took immediate steps to repair the road. Immediate attention should be given to the four-km stretch up to Irumbu Palam. Potholes should be filled with concrete and metal. And the road should be tar-topped, they demanded.

Meanwhile, District Collector S. Shanavas said the work to fill the potholes at Kuthiran would start on November 1. Tarring would begin soon after the rain, he added. Time-bound completion of the work would be ensured, he said.