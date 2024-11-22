Kuruva terror stories fuel fear in Thrissur

Social media is ablaze with terrifying rumours that the notorious Kuruva gang, a group of criminals from Tamil Nadu, has arrived in Thrissur. The rumours began circulating through WhatsApp messages, claiming that members of the gang were sighted in various parts of the city, including in areas like Veliannur, Poonkunnam, and Chakkamukku. This wave of panicwas created after the arrest of a Kuruva gang in Alappuzha,prompting authorities to issue a Statewide alert for increased vigilance.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the midst of this fear, images purportedly showing the faces of the gang members have been shared on WhatsApp, adding fuel to the fire. People have also sent out messages claiming to have spotted the gang members in and around the city. The circulation of these WhatsApp messages among residents’ association groups has further increased the panic.

No confirmation

However, no official confirmation has been received from the police regarding these sightings. The police have taken the rumours seriously and have intensified their patrols and checks across the city and its outskirts.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The police are aware of the circulating messages, but we have not yet verified their authenticity. As a precaution, we have alerted all police stations and patrolling teams to be on high alert,” said City Police Commissioner R. Elango.

The police have increased vigilance in areas where the gang was reportedly sighted as well as in regions with migrant worker camps. Interestingly, many of the images circulating on WhatsApp have been shown to several people, but no one has been able to confirm their authenticity. Authorities are urging the public to stay vigilant, but have not confirmed the presence of the gang in the city.

Meanwhile, a young man has filed a complaint with the police claiming that his photo is being circulated in WhatsApp groups with allegations that he is a member of the Kuruva gang. The man, a woodcutter from Kattur, had visited a few homes in Arattupuzha in search of work. He was reportedly mistaken for a gang member by a local shop owner, who took his picture from CCTV footage and spread it across WhatsApp groups, falsely labelling him as a Kuruva gang member. The man, accompanied by his wife, has expressed concerns that they can no longer leave their home due to fear of being attacked by the public.

Warning

In a bid to ensure public safety, the Thrissur City Police posted a warning on their official Facebook page, urging citizens to remain cautious. The post, titled “Our Attention, Our Life,” advises residents to keep outdoor lights on at night, avoid leaving objects that can be used as weapons in open spaces, and report any suspicious individuals or activities immediately to the police by dialing 112.

In addition to Thrissur city, the police have specifically intensified patrols in the Kodungallur and Mathilakam regions, where locals have reported sightings of the gang members.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.