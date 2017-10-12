Kuruva island open to tourists from Nov 1

Kuruva island, a major ecotourism destination in Wayanad district, will be open to tourists from November 1.

The destination has remained closed since June following the advent of monsoon.

A meeting of the Kuruva Destination Management Committee (DMC), chaired by Mr. O.R. Kelu, MLA, on Thursday decided to complete the beautification work of the site, including the construction work of a rain shelter and seating arrangement for tourists, construction work of protection wall and hand rails on the banks of the Kabani river and installation of surveillance cameras and setting up of a modern waste management system before the opening.

The Tourism Department has earmarked a sum of ₹42.28 lakh for the beautification work under the Green Carpet project of the State government and the work is progressing under the supervision of the District Nirmithi Kendra.

Kuruvadweep, a string of 64 islets spread over 1.47 sq km, is situated near Pakkom in the estuary of the Mananthavady river and the Panamaram river, the tributaries of the Kabani, and has a unique biodiversity-rich ecosystem with a collection of rare flora and fauna.

The Forest Department has jurisdiction over the islets. The land, under the South Wayanad forest division, shows ecological succession (more or less predictable and orderly changes in the composition or structure of an ecological community) of the natural vegetation in the Nilgiris biosphere.

As the islets are a safe haven for unique plants and microorganisms, the entry has been permitted to only one of the islets. The islets are a safe haven for thousands of migratory birds and butterflies. River crossing on bamboo raft is another attraction of the destination and the construction work for a new bamboo raft is under way, Tourism Department sources said.

There are two ticket counters functioning at Pakkom and Palvelichom for tourists and ferry services are available at both the counters. The Pakkom counter is under the Forest Department and the other is being managed by the Kuruva DMC .