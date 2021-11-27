Kurthiran second tunnel will be opened next year: Minister

Thrissur

27 November 2021 19:21 IST

He reviews progress of works and traffic regulations in place

The second tunnel at Kuthiran will be opened early next year, Revenue Minister K. Rajan has said.

The Minister reviewed the progress of works on Saturday. He also reviewed the regulations on the stretch from Vazhukkumpara to Kuthiran. Necessary changes would be made in traffic regulations imposed in the last three days to avoid traffic congestion.

District Collector Haritha V. Kumar and Thrissur City Police Commissioner R. Aditya accompanied the Minister.

The first tunnel road at Kuthiran has been witnessing severe traffic block after two-way traffic was allowed There is a suggestion to remove soil dumped at the Vazhukkumpara junction to widen the road. There is a plan to block goods vehicles during peak hours from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the Thrissur-Palakkad highway.

Discussions will be held with District Collectors and higher police officers of Ernakulam and Palakkad districts in this regard.

The two-way traffic was started on the first tunnel road as the old road had to be reconstructed to make the approach road to the second tunnel.