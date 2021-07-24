Kuriyottumala set to be farm tourism spot

The 106-acre hi-tech government dairy farm has a range of animals and birds for visitors to see

Ruffles of green rising in soft waves, arcs of red mud and round rocky hillocks - the 106-acre hi-tech dairy farm at Kuriyottumala is all set to become a major farm tourism destination in South India.

Started as a buffalo breeding farm in the 1960s, the government facility went for a modern makeover in 2017 with a range of native cattle breeds and automated amenities. As part of the tourism project, the farm will soon welcome miniature horses, camels and various flightless birds while a string of cottages will be built for the visitors to stay. The latest addition to the farm is a flock of six ostriches while cages are being built for emu and rhea.

Verdant landscape

“More than half of the farm has been lying underutilised and the verdant landscape has huge tourism potential. The idea is to provide a hands-on farm experience and offer recreational and educational tours,” says Dr.C.S.Jayakumar, farm Superintendent.

Since the farm mainly targets students, a children’s park and a handful of life-size sculptures will come up in the first phase.

“The sculptures including cow-and-calf, elephant, bison and ostrich will be installed in various spots. We have identified the site for cottages that will give a picturesque view of the farm along with outdoor recreation,” says K.Prasad, District panchayat secretary.

While cow sheds will have tiled walkways for the visitors, the farm will also offer provisions for boating and riding. In sync with the theme, an assortment of fodder grass varieties will be cultivated in the farm for agri students. “In the next level we are planning to add ornamental birds like macaws,” he adds.

Animal museum

Another highlight of the farm will be a solid domestic animal museum, perhaps a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country that will be added during the last phase.

“The museum will feature models of different domestic animal breeds and their description. Around 200 display units will come up in the museum and we also have plans to exhibit animal skeletons and taxidermy replicas. The service of trained guides will also be made available,” says Dr.Jayakumar.

The farm will be completed in a phased manner and the district panchayat has made special allocations for the tourism project.

“By December the first phase of the project will be over and the farm will be ready to welcome visitors from 2022 beginning,” says Mr.Prasad.