Kuriyottumala hi-tech farm to be tourist hotspot

Ostriches at Kuriyottumala farm. Located at a scenic part of Piravanthur grama panchayat in Kollam, the farm will start welcoming visitors from August 31.

ADVERTISEMENT

Spread across 106 acres with an array of exotic breeds, government hi-tech dairy farm in Kuriyottumala will soon be a major tourist hotspot in the district.

An ambitious project of Kollam district panchayat, the farm comes with multiple attractions to woo visitors.

Located at a scenic part of Piravanthur panchayat, the farm will start welcoming visitors from August 31. At present it houses some flightless birds including ostrich and emu along with different breeds of goats and cows, horses and rabbits.

ADVERTISEMENT

The aim is to offer a hands-on farm experience to tourists and the authorities have also built cottages and huts for the visitors to stay. A children’s park, garden and life-size animal sculptures installed at various points add to the appeal of the place. A first-of-its-kind domestic animal museum will be added to the farm in the next phase along with a display of South American parrots.

The authorities are also planning to launch coracle (bowl boat) and ropeway rides to add more options for outdoor recreation. So far works worth ₹5 crore have been implemented in the farm and the district panchayat will also be promoting fodder grass cultivation and the production of value added products. Every day the farm produces over 1,000 liters of milk for distribution while the production of ghee and butter is also going on. An ice cream manufacturing unit will start functioning at the farm shortly and efforts are on to brand and market the products. Kuriyottumala farm is located in a completely rural part near a tribal colony. Apart from tapping the tourism potential, the project is expected to fasten development of the area and generate employment for residents. Minister for Tourism and Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas will inaugurate the farm on August 31 at 3 p.m. and Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J.Chinchu Rani will preside over the function. Kodikunnil Suresh, MP, K.B Ganesh Kumar, MLA, and district panchayat president Sam K. Daniel will attend.