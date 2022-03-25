Kurisumala pilgrimage to begin on Sunday

The 65th Thekkan Kurisumala pilgrimage at Vellarada will get under way on Sunday.

The annual pilgrimage will be held in two phases – the first will continue until April 3 and the second will be held on April 14 and 15 to coincide with Maundy Thursday and Good Friday respectively.

According to Monsignor Vincent K. Peter, the director of the pilgrim centre, Neyyattinkara Bishop Vincent Samuel will hoist a flag at 4.15 p.m. on Sunday to mark the launch of the pilgrimage. He will later lead the pontifical Mass at the centre.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan will formally inaugurate the pilgrimage at 6.30 p.m. Tamil Nadu Minister for Information Technology T. Mano Thangaraj will deliver the keynote address on the occasion. Shashi Tharoor, MP, Parassala MLA C.K. Hareendran and Colachel MLA J.G. Prince are also expected to participate.

Thiruvananthapuram Archbishop Thomas J. Netto will lead a pontifical Mass at the centre on April 3 at 9 a.m.