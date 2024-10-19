ADVERTISEMENT

Kurian says Kerala model of development is flawed

Published - October 19, 2024 07:09 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

George Kurian, Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, and Minority Affairs, has alleged that the Left Democratic Front-led Kerala government’s model of financing development through excessive borrowing is flawed.

He was addressing delegates at the State conference of the Kerala Gazetted Officers’ Sangh, an organisation of government officials affiliated to the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, through an online platform, at Kozhikode on Saturday.

Mr. Kurian said that debt seemed to be the main source of capital for the State government. Because of this, salaries of government staff were getting delayed and there was a financial crisis in Kerala. The Union Minister said that this was happening at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was working towards making the country the third largest economy in the world. Mr. Kurian said that Communism had failed to conceive a modern economic order for development at the global level and Kerala was an example of this failure.

