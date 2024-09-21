Kuriakose Kunnassery award to Mathew Parackal

Physician Mathew Parackal has been selected for the thirdArchbishop Kuriakose Kunnassery Foundation Award for Outstanding Public Service. The award contains a citation and cash price of ₹50,000. Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer will present the award at a function to be held at the Darsana auditorium here on September 28. Foundation chairperson and former judge Syriac Joseph will preside over the function. Union Minister George Kurian and Mar Thomas Tharayil, metropolitan-designate of the Changanassery archdiocese, too will be present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.