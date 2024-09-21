ADVERTISEMENT

Kuriakose Kunnassery award to Mathew Parackal

Published - September 21, 2024 06:16 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

Physician Mathew Parackal has been selected for the thirdArchbishop Kuriakose Kunnassery Foundation Award for Outstanding Public Service. The award contains a citation and cash price of ₹50,000. Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer will present the award at a function to be held at the Darsana auditorium here on September 28. Foundation chairperson and former judge Syriac Joseph will preside over the function. Union Minister George Kurian and Mar Thomas Tharayil, metropolitan-designate of the Changanassery  archdiocese, too will be present.

