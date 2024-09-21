GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kuriakose Kunnassery award to Mathew Parackal

Published - September 21, 2024 06:16 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

Physician Mathew Parackal has been selected for the thirdArchbishop Kuriakose Kunnassery Foundation Award for Outstanding Public Service. The award contains a citation and cash price of ₹50,000. Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer will present the award at a function to be held at the Darsana auditorium here on September 28. Foundation chairperson and former judge Syriac Joseph will preside over the function. Union Minister George Kurian and Mar Thomas Tharayil, metropolitan-designate of the Changanassery  archdiocese, too will be present.

Published - September 21, 2024 06:16 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.