Kureepuzha Sreekumar wins Kadammanitta poetry award

March 22, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Kureepuzha Sreekumar has been selected for the Kadammanitta Kavitha Puraskaram instituted by the Kollam district library council for his contributions to Malayalam poetry.

The award carries a purse of ₹25,000, a citation, and a statuette designed by artist Asramam Santhosh. Agriculture Minister P. Prasad will hand over the award at the Kollam Public Library on April 1. Mr. Sreekumar has been selected for the award by a committee consisting of P.K. Gopan, K.B. Muralikrishnan, D. Sukesan, Vallikavu Mohandas, K.B. Selvamani, and V.P. Jayaprakash Menon.  

