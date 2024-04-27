ADVERTISEMENT

Kunnel Krishnan passes away

April 27, 2024 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Valad Kunnel Krishnan, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) organiser, passed away on Saturday at Regional Cancer Centre, Thiruvananthapuram. He was the State committee member of Marxist-Leninist Party of India (Red Flag). He had been the organiser of the party in Wayanad since 1970. He was jailed during the Emergency and lived in hiding for a long period of time, said a communication from Charles George, Ernakulam district secretary of the MLPI Red Flag. His body was brought to the district committee office of the party in Ernakulam, where party workers paid their last respects.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US