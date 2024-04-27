Kunnel Krishnan passes away

April 27, 2024 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - KOCHI

Valad Kunnel Krishnan, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) organiser, passed away on Saturday at Regional Cancer Centre, Thiruvananthapuram. He was the State committee member of Marxist-Leninist Party of India (Red Flag). He had been the organiser of the party in Wayanad since 1970. He was jailed during the Emergency and lived in hiding for a long period of time, said a communication from Charles George, Ernakulam district secretary of the MLPI Red Flag. His body was brought to the district committee office of the party in Ernakulam, where party workers paid their last respects.

