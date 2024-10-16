GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kunnathunad panchayat president ousted by own party members

Neethamol M.V. is accused by Twenty20 of violating the terms of her oath of office, serious breaking of laws, criminal conspiracy, corruption, misuse of power, and dereliction of duty

Updated - October 16, 2024 07:58 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Kunnathunad panchayat president Neethamol M.V. was voted out of office on October 15 (Tuesday) in a no-confidence motion piloted by members of her own party, Twenty20. She was accused by the party of “violating the terms of her oath of office, serious breaking of laws, criminal conspiracy, corruption, misuse of power, and dereliction of duty.”

The no-confidence motion garnered all the 11 Twenty20 votes in the Kunnathunad panchayat council, which has a membership of 18. UDF members participated in the debate on the motion but stayed away from voting, said K.K. Meedian of the Congress.

Mr. Meedian maintained that the outgoing president was part of the Twenty20 outfit for the last four years in office. It is strange that the party has turned against her now. He said if there had been corruption, the entire ruling outfit was responsible for it. Ms. Neethamol could not be contacted for comments on the development.

The Twenty20 leadership accused Ms. Neethamol of irresponsible behaviour in office resulting in the public not getting the services they were entitled to.

Published - October 16, 2024 07:49 pm IST

