Kunnappillil gets anticipatory bail in rape case

Embattled Congress legislator Eldose P. Kunnappillil, indicted for raping a woman on a false promise of marriage, got some relief from his legal troubles on Thursday, with a district court here granting him anticipatory bail in the politically stormy case.

The Perumbavoor MLA had remained incommunicado for the past 10 days after the Vizhinjam police booked him under Section 376 (2) (n) of the Indian Penal Code. Later, the police charged him with abducting the woman and endangering her.

The defence argued the woman had raised the rape charge belatedly. Moreover, she "did not report" the assault to the doctor who examined her after the police took cognisance of her complaint.

The counsel argued that the police had slapped additional and unfounded charges on Mr. Kunnappillil as an afterthought and kept the defence in the dark about the development.

Moreover, the defence contended the alleged survivor had no case that the legislator had kidnapped her.

The counsel also alleged that the Feroke police in Kozhikode had filed an adverse report against the petitioner and requested the court to consider the confidential Intelligence document a character statement.

The State side argued that Mr. Kunnappillil, given his political and financial clout, could influence witnesses.

Moreover, the "survivor" was at the receiving end of death threats and inducements to coerce her to retract her statement against the legislator.

The court saw some merit in Mr. Kunnapillil’s plea and granted him anticipatory bail under stringent conditions, including executing a cash bond backed by two solvent sureties.

The court also ordered Mr. Kunnappillil to surrender his passport and mobile phone to the investigating officer. Moreover, he should not leave Kerala and report to the officer.

The State police had come under a cloud after the survivor accused the Station House Officer, Vizhinjam, of attempting to browbeat her into retracting the complaint against the MLA.

The petitioner is Mr. Kunnappillil's acquaintance, and their relationship had allegedly turned sour for unknown reasons.

Despite a provisional legal deliverance from incarceration and questioning in police custody, Mr. Kunnappillil's political struggles seemed far from over.

The KPCC leadership has slapped a show-cause notice on the legislator. Leaders indicated that the MLA had crossed a line and might face expulsion.

Moreover, they believed that Mr. Kunnappillil’s conduct had advantaged the ruling front to blunt the Opposition’s move to take the government to task on a slew of issues.