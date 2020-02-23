Kunnamkulam to go ‘hunger-free’

Thrissur

23 February 2020 23:16 IST

Canteen to serve meals at ₹20 under Subhiksha

Kunnamkulam municipality is readying to become the first hunger-free town in the district under the State government’s Subhiksha Project.

As part of it, a canteen which will serve meals at ₹20 will be opened in the municipality on February 28. It will be the first such canteen in the district. The canteen will function near the entrance to the municipal office.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister P. Thilothaman will inaugurate the project. Minister for Local Self-Government A.C. Moideen, Collector S. Shanawas and Kunnamkulam municipal Chairperson Seetha Raveendran will take part.

The canteen will serve food for 500 people from noon to 2 p.m. every day. The meals will have rice, sambar, upperi, koottukari and pappad.

Free for 10 people

Meals will be given free for 10 people everyday.

Food will not be available at ₹20 after 2 p.m. Special dishes will be available for additional money. Kudumbashree Mission will run the canteen.

Kudumbashree members have been given training in running the canteen. The municipality is spending ₹14 lakh for it.

₹1-cr. allocation

“The kitchen for the canteen has already been arranged. Around 75 people can have food at a time in the canteen. People can also have food under the shades of trees outside the canteen. The Civil Supplies Department will give ₹5 subsidy each meal. The government has allocated ₹1 crore for the project for the district.