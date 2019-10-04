Kunju may face charges in flyover case

The likelihood of former PWD Minister and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader V.K. Ebrahim Kunju, MLA, having to face criminal prosecution in the Palarivattom flyover construction corruption case appeared to intensify on Friday.

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) probing the case has reportedly contemplated moving the Speaker for permission to question the lawmaker.

Investigators say the agency will be constrained to seek the sanction of the Governor to prosecute Mr. Kunju if they find evidence to chargesheet him. A recent amendment to the Prevention of Corruption Act has insisted that agency cannot pursue decisionmakers for corruption without the State’s sanction.

The VACB probe is focussed on finding out if there was any intention of knowledge of wrongdoing on the part of Mr. Kunju in advancing a low-interest loan to the private firm contracted to build the overbridge.

It will also attempt to find out whether Mr. Kunju had accorded illegal financial advantage to the company by fast-forwarding the payment of part bills, allegedly overlooking cautionary reports about the shoddy nature of construction submitted by at least a few whistleblowers in the department.

The agency has also sensed an anomaly in the government’s allegedly dubious decision to sanction an advance payment of ₹9 crore to the private builder at an interest rate much less than that charged by nationalised banks.

Others under lens

The VACB is also scrutinising the role of Muhammad Hanish, IAS, the then managing director of the Roads and Bridges Corporation, the State agency tasked to implement the project, and also other officials of KITCO, a State-run consultancy, in the alleged corruption case.

It was also tracking the money trail in the case, including whether those under a cloud of suspicion had amassed wealth or properties beyond their known sources of income.

Lack of oversight

The VACB had found recently that big-ticket corruption and lack of oversight had resulted in the shoddy construction of the four-lane flyover, prompting the government to decommission it in the interest of public safety.

It has already arrested the then PWD secretary T.O. Sooraj and three others, including the builder, on corruption charges.

The ambitious Palarivattom project to ease traffic in Kochi had in two years metamorphosed into a symbol of political sleaze and organised corruption.