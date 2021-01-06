Former Minister Ebrahim Kunju evading probe: VACB

VACB tells Kerala High Court

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) on Wednesday informed the Kerala High Court that V.K. Ebrahim Kunju, the former Public Works Minister and IUML leader, was making use of his medical condition as a shield to evade investigation into the Palarivattom flyover corruption case.

The VACB informed the court that Mr. Kunju had filed a petition in the vigilance court seeking permission to endorse his signature in the nomination paper in the election to the administrative committee of the Kerala Muslim Educational Association, scheduled on January 16.

This showed that the petitioner was eager to engage in public activities with renewed vigour and enthusiasm. The attitude of the accused showed that he was only making use of his medical condition as a shield to evade the investigation.

When the petition came up for hearing, Justice P.V. Kunhikrishnan told the counsel for the petitioner that if the petitioner could contest elections even when he was unwell, he could very well go to prison.

The VACB further submitted that custodial interrogation of Mr. Kunju was absolutely necessary when he was hiding several facts about the offence. Several evidences were to be unearthed.

It was a case in which voluminous documents were to be verified and the accused needed to be questioned and confronted with evidence for finalisation of the investigation. If the petitioner was released on bail at this stage, it would lead to destruction of evidence in the case.

The court adjourned the case to January 8.