‘Kunjezhuthukal’ by Class I students to be telecast on Victers

‘Onnamtharam’ will be shown at 8.30 p.m. every Wednesday on the channel.

Published - May 26, 2024 09:09 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

This past academic year, students of Class I in the State syllabus undertook an activity called ‘Samyuktha diary’ (joint diary) to hone their Malayalam reading and writing skills. On reaching home after school, each student would pencil a small note (Kunjezhuthukal) about their daily experiences in their diary. Wherever the new learners faltered, their parents would step in to make corrections using a pen. The children would draw pictures and then have their parents work out what they had written. Over time as students picked up letters and words and learned to express themselves independently and with ease, parents needed to make fewer corrections.

‘Onnamtharam’ (Class I) as it is named is a visual presentation of the jottings made by the Class I students.

The documentation, implemented along with the Sachithra (illustrated) notebook programme in schools by the Samagra Shiksha Kerala in association with the State Council of Educational Research and Training, is set to be telecast on the KITE Victers channel.

Children, teachers, and parents talk about how more than 1.5 lakh small works in the form of stories, poems, and drawings have been published on SchoolWiki, KITE’s collaborative digital platform for schools in the State.

Onnamtharam will be telecast at 8.30 p.m. every Wednesday on KITE Victers channel, KITE chief executive officer K. Anvar Sadath said in a statement.

