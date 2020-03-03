Kunjali Marakkar biopic runs into controversy

Kozhikode

03 March 2020 19:39 IST

Descendants of Zamorin’s naval chieftain seek stay on Mohanlal-starrer Arabikadalinte Simham

A descendant of Kunjali Marakkar has filed a writ petition in the Kerala High Court seeking to stop the release of the upcoming Mohanlal-starrer Arabikadalinte Simham (Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea) based on Kunjali Marakkar IV, the naval chieftain of the Zamorin of Calicut “for distorting the history” of 16th century hero.

The suit, moved by Mufeeda Arafath Marakkar, wife of Muhammed Yaser Arafath Marakkar, of Koyilandy in Kozhikode district, through advocate K. Noorudheen and others, said that the big-budget cinema with mega stars “disseminates a wrong message to the scholars and researchers” through the distorted and perverted version of the history of Marakkars.

The epic historical drama, said to be the most expensive Malayalam film ever made, directed by Priyadarshan is scheduled for worldwide release on March 26.

Petitioner’s charge

The petitioner has alleged that the film offended the religious sentiments of Muslims for the reason of showing the great martyr in poor light. From the exhibits, Kunjali Marakkar was portrayed as a romantic hero and suggested that he was “a dancer singing songs with women.”

The history of Kunjali Marakkar is a curriculum for school students. But if this distorted version was publicly exhibited it would have a serious impact on the minds of the children in their formative years, she argued.

To ascertain the authentic history and trace minute details, the respondents failed to approach or consult the descendants of Kunjali Marakkar who are residing in Kottakkal and other areas of Koyilandy Taluk.

Kunjali Marakkar IV, who is depicted as a hero of the cinema, was a bachelor and had no love affair in his life. But the leaflet published by the respondents showed vulgar scenes of the great martyr thereby bringing disgrace to his family.

Distorted history

The cinema also showed the perverted attire of Kunjali Marakkar. It is a historical fact that he was a pious Muslim and his attire was according to the religious tenets at that time. However, the leaflet published by the respondents showed that Kunjali Marakkar sporting an image of Lord Ganapati in the centre of his turban.

As pointed out by Portuguese historians, Kunjali Marakkar and his 40 lieutenants were promised pardon by Portuguese if they embraced Christianity but they opted death to conversion. In cinema fiction is allowed to a lesser extent, but it cannot jeopardise or distort the original history and tarnish the image and nobility of the legends and their descendants.

The CBFC had given a U/A certificate for the movie in a mechanical manner without application of mind and without even verifying as to whether it was the true story of Kunjali Marakkar.

The petitioner’s father-in-law P.V. Muhammed, was a research scholar and has written a book in Malayalam, Ariyappedatha Kunjali Marakkar, and it was edited by the petitioner’s husband and published by Kunjali Marakkar Smaraka Vedi , Kottakkal in May 2015.

The petitioner is also a social activist working for safeguarding and preserving records pertaining to the family history of Kunjali Marakkar.

The petition has named the Union of India; the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting; chairman, the Central Board of Film Certification; Regional Officer, CBFC; the Home Department, the State government, M.J. Antony (Antony Perumbavoor), producer; chairman, Moonshot Entertainments Pvt. Ltd; chairman, Confidential Group; Priyadarshan, film director and managing director, MAX Lab Cinemas, film distributors.