Kunhalikutty skips MVR memorial seminar

November 10, 2023 01:24 am | Updated 01:24 am IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty opted out of the M.V. Raghavan memorial seminar organised by M.V.R. Charitable trust, in Kannur on Thursday.

There were objections against participating in the seminar organised by trust supporting the Communist Party of India (Marxist). It is learnt that the IUML leader withdrew following opposition from the Communist Marxist Party, a United Democratic Front (UDF) ally. The initial announcement of his participation had caused discord in the UDF.

The IUML leader also skipped the M.V. Raghavan memorial event organised by the CMP district council. 

Meanwhile, CPI(M) Kannur district secretary M.V. Jayarajan alleged that the Congress had pressured Mr. Kunhalikutty to skip the seminar, pointing to a broader trend of the Congress influencing IUML decisions.

