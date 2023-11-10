Kunhalikutty skips MVR memorial seminar

November 10, 2023 01:24 am | Updated 01:24 am IST - KANNUR

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty opted out of the M.V. Raghavan memorial seminar organised by M.V.R. Charitable trust, in Kannur on Thursday.

There were objections against participating in the seminar organised by trust supporting the Communist Party of India (Marxist). It is learnt that the IUML leader withdrew following opposition from the Communist Marxist Party, a United Democratic Front (UDF) ally. The initial announcement of his participation had caused discord in the UDF.

The IUML leader also skipped the M.V. Raghavan memorial event organised by the CMP district council.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, CPI(M) Kannur district secretary M.V. Jayarajan alleged that the Congress had pressured Mr. Kunhalikutty to skip the seminar, pointing to a broader trend of the Congress influencing IUML decisions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.