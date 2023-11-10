HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kunhalikutty skips MVR memorial seminar

November 10, 2023 01:24 am | Updated 01:24 am IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty opted out of the M.V. Raghavan memorial seminar organised by M.V.R. Charitable trust, in Kannur on Thursday.

There were objections against participating in the seminar organised by trust supporting the Communist Party of India (Marxist). It is learnt that the IUML leader withdrew following opposition from the Communist Marxist Party, a United Democratic Front (UDF) ally. The initial announcement of his participation had caused discord in the UDF.

The IUML leader also skipped the M.V. Raghavan memorial event organised by the CMP district council. 

Meanwhile, CPI(M) Kannur district secretary M.V. Jayarajan alleged that the Congress had pressured Mr. Kunhalikutty to skip the seminar, pointing to a broader trend of the Congress influencing IUML decisions.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.