Kunhalikutty set to build bridges

The decision of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) to field its leader P.K. Kunhalikutty, MP, for the coming Assembly elections, coming as it hastily after the controversial Facebook post of Chief Miinister Pinarayi Vijayan, appears to have been done with twin objectives, including expanding the base of the party in the State.

This apart, the IUML leadership feels, Mr. Kunhakulitty along with Kozhikode South legislator M.K. Muneer, who will be more based in Thiruvananthapuram, will hold talks with Church and Hindu organisations leaders soon, to allay the fears that the Muslim community is having undue advantage in the socio-poltical sphere in Kerala.

One factor that even his detractors admit is that Mr. Kunhalikutty enjoys good rapport with all community leaders across the caste and religions, and does not mind fraternising with rival politicians. So also, the party did not want to wait till the run-up to the Assembly polls to announce his candidature that would give political mileage to the ruling front.

Incidentally, the decision comes close on the heels of the miserable performance of the Congress-led UDF in the recent local body polls. The party perceived that the tacit support the CPI(M) received from the SDPI helped the Left Democratic Front (LDF) to romp home at the hustings.

Now with the Facebook post, the leaders feel the communal polarisation between the Muslim community on one side and the Hindu-Christian communities on the other side would put the UDF in more trouble.

They also believe that the comparisons on the outcome of the local body results after Jose K. Mani faction of the Kerala Congress (M) joining the Left bandwagon are emotive rather than analytic. This especially after the Congress losing a chunk of its traditional votes of Christian and Nair communities.

Besides, Mr. Kunhalikutty, the party leadership feels, would circumvent the agenda of hawkish elements that began to have a sway over the cadre. At present, Dr. Muneer, who is also the Deputy Leader of the Opposition, through his affable manners and moderate approach, was unable to take on politically the party opponents.

Mr. Kunhalikutty had quit the Assembly to contest successfully from Malappuram Lok Sabha constituency in 2017 in the bypolls after the seat fell vacant upon the death of senior leader E. Ahamed. In the Lok Sabha elections held last year, he stood again and won from the same constituency.

For the party cadre, Mr. Kunhalikutty is an invincible leader, and for them it does not matter whether he is in the national or State capital.