Kunhalikutty sees UDF wave in State

Kannur

12 December 2020 00:24 IST

P.K. Kunhalikutty, national general secretary of the Muslim League, has said that there was a UDF wave in the State after the second phase of voting.

Speaking to reporters in Kannur, he said there was a strong public sentiment against the government. Never before had there been such a corrupt government.

If the UDF came to power, it would replace utopian policies such as KIIFB with transparent and clear plans. More jobs would be created. Innovative plans would be formulated to overcome the recession. Life Mission would be revamped and a better housing plan implemented.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Kunhalikutty said this time, the opportunity was given to the youth and newcomers. This was an exemplary decision. The benefit of this would strengthen the front.

To a question on Chief Minister’s reluctance to campaign, he said it was because the Mr. Pinarayi Vijayan cannot respond to the allegations.