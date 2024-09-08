GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kunhalikutty seeks Pinarayi Vijayan’s response over ADGP-Hosabale meeting

IUML leader demands response from Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on alleged meeting between police official and RSS general secretary at Thrissur

Published - September 08, 2024 12:50 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
The Indian Union Muslim League leader, P.K. Kunhalikutty. File

The Indian Union Muslim League leader, P.K. Kunhalikutty. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader P.K. Kunhalikutty has sought Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s response over the reported meeting between M.R. Ajith Kumar, Additional Director-General of Police (Law and Order), and Dattatreya Hosabale, general secretary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, at Thrissur in 2023.

Mr. Kunhalilkutty told the media in Kozhikode on Sunday (September 8, 2024) that such developments were unheard of in Kerala politics. “This is something that affects the people of the State, and they have a right to know the details. Mr. Vijayan’s silence does not suit him,” he said.

The IUML leader pointed out that reports about the incident had shocked secular-minded people. “It is being alleged that the Thrissur Pooram festivities were messed up to help the BJP win the Lok Sabha election from that constituency. The Left Democratic Front, which claims to be the champions of minority rights, and the BJP, which claims to protect the interests of devotees, are cheating everyone,” he alleged.

Mr. Kunhalikutty claimed that the BJP and the ruling party had stooped so low that they were willing to obstruct the Pooram to get some votes. “A conspiracy was hatched to misuse the official machinery and the police system to win the election. The Communist Party of India has already said that the facts should come out. The Chief Minister should make his stand clear. You can’t fool all the people all the time,” he said.

September 08, 2024

