Kunhalikutty, Kanthapuram share rare warmth, geniality

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty visited Sunni leader and Grand Mufti of India Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliar at his residence at Karanthur near Kozhikode on Friday.

Many VIPs, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, had visited the Sunni leader in the last few weeks as he is recuperating after an illness. But Mr. Kunhalikutty’s visit, and the dialogue they had, assumed significance in view of the current Muslim politics in Kerala.

Both Mr. Kunhalikutty and Mr. Kanthapuram shared a rare warmth and affection that was never seen before. Expressing happiness at the Sunni scholar’s recovery, Mr. Kunhalikutty prayed that God give him health to serve the community for many more years. In a social media post soon after his visit, Mr. Kunhalikutty described Mr. Kanthapuram as a sage who is dedicated to serve the community.

Mr. Kanthapuram too reciprocated with enthusiasm, saying that the IUML leader’s visit gave him energy. “It was endearing,” said the Sunni leader.

The top IUML leader’s visit to Kanthapuram came at a time when the party’s relations with the Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama (SKJU) headed by Syed Mohammed Jifri Muthukoya Thangal had started showing strains.

The SKJU, the largest body of Islamic scholars in Kerala, had of late expressed displeasure at the IUML’s hegemony when Muslim community related issues came up for discussion. When a section within the SKJU wanted the IUML to take the leadership in Muslim issues, another wanted the Sunni body to have the upper hand.

The CPI(M), which heads the government in the State, too had played smartly by directly opening a link with the SKJU leadership. For SKJU leaders like Jifri Muthukoya Thangal, the government’s overtures provided strength to keep the IUML at an arm’s length.

Mr. Kunhalikutty’s visit to Mr. Kanthapuram had a clear message to the section within the SKJU that the IUML as a political party is not averse to any religious group.

The rare bonhomie the IUML and the Sunni leaders shared indirectly said that gone were the days when leaders or functions of Kanthapuram group were an anathema to the Muslim League.