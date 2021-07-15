Kunhalikutty flays Kerala CM for ‘threatening’ traders

MALAPPURAM

15 July 2021 10:37 IST

League leader says instead of lending a helping hand, govt. is alienating the business community

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) national general secretary and Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly P.K. Kunhalikutty has lashed out at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for his alleged statement threatening traders and industrialists.

The IUML leader said here on Wednesday that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government was testing the patience of the people in the name of power.

The Chief Minister, in his typical style, had sounded a warning to the traders when they threatened to open shops violating the COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the State government. “His statement smacked of a threat. It is using power to threaten people. It will not work in Kerala,” Mr. Kunhalikutty said.

Lost confidence

The League leader alleged that instead of lending a helping hand, the government alienated the business community in the State. “Investors have lost their confidence. Traders are striving for existence. There is no change in norms when they have to pay their tax, rent, loans… How is it possible without doing business?” he asked.

Mr. Kunhalikutty said that if the Chief Minister continued to show his arrogance, investors would leave Kerala and traders would have to resort to other means for livelihood. He called upon the government to see the changes taking place in society.