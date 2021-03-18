Kunhalikutty files nomination in Vengara

Twenty-three candidates submit papers in Malappuram district

Seventeen candidates filed nominations for the Assembly election and the Lok Sabha by-election in the district on Wednesday. Sixteen of them were to the Assembly. So far, 23 candidates have filed nominations.

Malappuram district Congress president V.V. Prakash filed nomination in Nilambur. He submitted his papers before Nilambur North Divisional Forest Officer Martin Lowell. UDF leaders A. Gopinath, K.T. Kunhan, and K.T. Ajmal accompanied Mr. Prakash.

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty filed nomination in Vengara. IUML candidate P.K. Firos filed nomination in Tanur.

LDF candidate in the Malappuram Lok Sabha constituency V.P. Sanu filed nomination before District Collector G. Gopalakrishnan.

In Ponnani Assembly constituency, LDF candidate P. Nandakumar and SDPI candidate Anvar Vattaparambil filed nominations.

LDF candidate P. Midhuna filed nomination in Wandoor.

The others who filed nominations on Wednesday were the BJP’s Dinesh in Eranad, SDPI’s Mohammed Hasan in Thavanur, Independent candidate Mohammed Mustafa in Perinthalmanna, LDF’s P. Abdul Gafoor in Tirur, LDF’s Abdul Rahman in Malappuram, BJP’s Sethumadhavan in Malappuram, LDF’s T.K. Rasheedali in Mankada, LDF’s N.A. Mohammed Kutty in Kottakkal, and LDF Independent candidate Kattuparuthi Sulaiman Haji in Kondotty.

Candidates can file their nominations till Friday. The scrutiny of nominations will take place on Saturday. Nominations can be withdrawn till 3 p.m. on Monday.