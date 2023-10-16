HamberMenu
Kunhalikutty corrects Salam, placates Samastha

October 16, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has begun a move to patch up its strained relations with the Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama, the biggest body of traditional Islamic scholars in the State.

IUML national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty said on Monday that party State secretary P.M.A. Salam had erred in criticising the Samastha leadership. Mr. Kunhalikutty said that Mr. Salam should have exercised more care.

Mr. Kunhalikutty said that those holding responsible positions in the party had been advised against making comments and statements with potential to anger and distance sections within the Samastha.

IUML State president Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal and Samastha president Syed Mohammed Jifri Thangal had met in Qatar. Mr. Sadikali was reported to have said that none will be allowed to tarnish the Samastha.

