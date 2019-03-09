Kunhalikutty, Basheer to run again

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has decided to field its sitting MPs P.K. Kunhalikutty and E.T. Mohammed Basheer from the Malappuram and Ponnani Lok Sabha constituencies respectively.

Party State president Syed Hyderali Shihab Thangal announced their candidature in Kozhikode on Saturday. Navas Gani will be the party nominee from the Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha constituency in Tamil Nadu.

For the last several decades, the IUML has been contesting the Malappuram constituency (Manjeri before delimitation) and the Ponnani seat in Malappuram district. But this time, the party demanded a third seat yielding to pressure from several Muslim groups, especially the Samastha Kerala Jameyyath ul-Ulama, the religious organisation of the Sunni Muslim scholars and clerics. However, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) did not concede to the demand.

Replying to questions, the Thangal said the Congress had offered a Rajya Sabha seat after three rounds of talks the party leadership had with its main coalition partner in the past few days.

Mr. Kunhalikutty entered national politics after winning the bypoll from the Malappuram constituency in April 2017. He had defeated M.B. Faisal of the CPI(M) by a majority of over 1.7 lakh votes. The poll was necessitated following the demise of senior party leader E. Ahamed.

Mr. Basheer won the Ponnani seat by a margin of 25,410 votes in 2014. He had also won the seat in 2009. Incidentally, in 2004, Ponnani was the lone seat that the UDF had won, while its candidates had lost in all the other 19 seats in the State.

Mr. Kunhalikutty, a seasoned politician, began his career as chairman of the Malappuram municipality in 1982. He was later elected to the Assembly from Malappuram Assembly segment in 1982 and 1987 and Kuttipuram segment in 1991, 1996 and 2001 but was defeated in 2006.

He held the Industries portfolio during the K. Karunakaran Ministry in 1991 and A.K. Antony Ministry in 2001. He had also handled the Industries and IT portfolio in the Oommen Chandy Cabinet during 2011-16.

Mr. Basheer entered electoral politics through a bypoll from Meppayyur Assembly segment in Kozhikode in 1983. He won from Tirur in 1991, 1996, and 2001, but was defeated during the LDF wave in 2006. He was Education Minister in the UDF governments in 1991, 1995 and 2001.