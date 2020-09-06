Kunhalikutty all set to return to State politics

MALAPPURAM

06 September 2020 22:39 IST

MP will lead IUML during local body, Assembly polls

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty, MP, will come back to State politics with the upcoming elections to the local bodies and the Assembly.

A high-power committee meeting of the party held here on Sunday entrusted Mr. Kunhalikutty with the total responsibility for leading the party through the upcoming elections.

Briefing the media, IUML national chairman Syed Hyderali Shihab Thangal said that Mr. Kunhalikutty would lead the elections for the party as his leadership in the previous elections was found to have been effective. “The party had reaped dividends under Mr. Kunhalikutty’s leadership,” said Mr. Thangal.

IUML working general secretary E.T. Mohammed Basheer, MP, will be the party’s leader at the national level. Mr. Basheer said the full-time presence of Mr. Kunhalikutty was a must for Kerala politics, especially at a time when the State was going through a crucial phase of ‘misgovernance’ by the Left Democratic Front (LDF).

“His presence (in Kerala politics) is a must now. We will chalk out an strategy for the elections as time demands,” said Mr. Basheer.

Mr. Kunhalikutty said that no decision was taken about he contesting in the Assembly elections. “Such things we will decide later,” he said. Rumours were rife that he would quit Parliament and contest again to the Assembly.

Mr. Basheer said that the coming months would be eventful for Kerala politics. “The League is a key constituent of the United Democratic Front (UDF). Election management has become so important for the party, and Kerala politics badly wants Mr. Kunhalikutty now,” he said.

On Mani faction

Mr. Kunhalikutty said that the absence of Jose K. Mani faction of the Kerala Congress would not affect the UDF. “People have more faith in the UDF than in the parties that constitute the front,” he said. However, he admitted that communications were open with the leaders of the Jose K. Mani faction.

He said the IUML would not go for any alliance with anyone outside the UDF. But the strategy for the local body elections would be chalked out at that time, he said. “Local body elections are unique. There will be so many Independents, and we will have a different strategy for the local body elections,” Mr. Kunhalikutty said.

He said the elections would be a big challenge for the party. “But we will face it united. Our party has a tradition and legacy of being honest and straightforward,” he said.

Mr. Basheer said that issues like economic slump and spread of communal hatred by the BJP would be raised during the elections. “The current LDF government has done a lot of damage for the State. The UDF is the only alternative,” they said.