Kundara-Pallimukku railway overbridge work to be expedited

Administrative process will be expedited by completing the technical steps to renew the general arrangement drawing approved in 2017, according to officials

Published - September 18, 2024 07:12 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Works related to the construction of the Kundara-Pallimukku railway overbridge (RoB) will be expedited, said N.K. Premachandran, MP, after a review meeting held at the Kollam railway station on Wednesday in the presence of Shaji Zachariah, chief administrative officer (Construction) of the Southern Railway.

At the meeting, top officials of the Railways and Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala (RBDCK) reached an agreement regarding general arrangement drawing (GAD). The officials discussed the delay that is likely to occur when the GAD, approved in 2017, will be revised as per the new norms of Railways.  They said that the administrative process will be expedited by completing the technical steps to renew the GAD approved in 2017.

The general manager of the Southern Railway had said at a high-level meeting held in Chennai on September 3, 2024, that Railways will bear the entire cost of the RoB construction, except the amount needed for land acquisition. In the meeting, the MP demanded further action in this regard and it was decided that the State agency should urgently submit the proposal to the Railways. The meeting instructed the RBDCK to submit an official request to the Railways to bear the construction cost in full and the officials promised that the application will be submitted at the earliest. P.C. Vishnunath, MLA, said that steps for the same will be fast-tracked in coordination with the State government. Chief engineer Murari Lal, deputy chief engineer Chandru Prakash, and RBDCK project engineer Mohammad Altaf were also present.

September 18, 2024

